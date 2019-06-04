Jain Marmo Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.081.433.143.4417.5916.7816.5617.150.120.150.190.220.080.100.010.020.060.0900.07

