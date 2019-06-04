Jain Marmo Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Jain Marmo Industries declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.081.43 -24 3.143.44 -9 OPM %17.5916.78 -16.5617.15 - PBDT0.120.15 -20 0.190.22 -14 PBT0.080.10 -20 0.010.02 -50 NP0.060.09 -33 00.07 -100
