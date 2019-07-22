Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 52.51 croreNet profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 21.50% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 52.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 47.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales52.5147.63 10 OPM %16.0416.00 -PBDT7.917.04 12 PBT7.466.63 13 NP7.466.14 21
