JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 119.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of JK Paper rose 119.24% to Rs 329.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 1643.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1023.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

