Jubilant Ingrevia lists on bourses

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia were up 5% at Rs 271.25 on the first day of listing on bourses.Jubilant Ingrevia is the demerged pharma and life sciences business of Jubilant Lifesciences. The stock was listed on the bourses today at Rs 258.35 per share. So far it hit a high of Rs 271.25 and a low of Rs 245.45 on the BSE.
Jubilant Lifesciences demerged its pharma and lifesciences business, Jubilant Ingrevia, this year. Jubilant Lifesciences later renamed itself to Jubilant Pharmova.
Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers. It offers a broad portfolio of high quality ingredients that find application in wide range of industries. Jubilant Ingrevia's portfolio also extends to custom research and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers on an exclusive basis.
