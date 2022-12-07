Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2022.

Country Condos Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Sumeet Industries Ltd and Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2022.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 6.09 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 87782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57817 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd lost 8.67% to Rs 5.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 8.49% to Rs 151.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 234 shares in the past one month.

Sumeet Industries Ltd corrected 8.13% to Rs 5.76. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71856 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd plummeted 8.13% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)