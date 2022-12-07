JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Hikal Ltd counter

Capital Market 

IFB Industries Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Siemens Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 December 2022.

Hikal Ltd notched up volume of 41.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.02% to Rs.390.00. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49561 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 46309 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 36.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.250.25. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 24.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.2,913.80. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 15.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.2,278.35. Volumes stood at 86367 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:30 IST

