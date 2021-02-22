L&T bags large orders for its power transmission & distribution business

Orders valued between Rs 2500 cr to Rs 5000 cr

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro has won a slew of orders across its spectrum of offerings.

As traditional power generation companies rapidly enhance renewable capacities in their portfolios, PT&D has secured two EPC orders to establish more than 400 MW Solar Photovoltaic projects in the state of Gujarat. The scope of these packages involve Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Testing, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of Grid Connected Solar PV Plants of about 200 MW each. L&T is one of the leading EPC players globally in the Renewables space with a track record of having built some of the largest solar plants.

A 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line package has been received through a project specific transmission company. This line is associated with the transmission scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.

In West Bengal, orders have been received to supply and install High Voltage Distribution Systems in certain districts on a turnkey mode. This grid modernization programme in semi-urban and rural areas is being implemented by the State with multilateral assistance. Another order to construct 220kV and 132kV Transmission Lines has been won from the state transmission utility.

The business has won a 400 kV Substation order in Tamil Nadu. The scope of the package involves establishing a complete substation including associated transformers, reactors, switchgear, control & protection, substation automation systems, etc. This project is aimed to meet the future load growth of the Coimbatore region and to strengthen the evacuation system of an upcoming pumped storage power plant.

In Qatar, the business has won an order to install line connected current limiting reactors for the first time in the country's network. As the electricity network expands, this 400 kV equipment will help improve grid stability and enable use of existing switchgear without major replacements.

