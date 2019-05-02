Lalit Polymers & Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lalit Polymers & Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 168.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 65.69% in the December 2018 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 89.86% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilLalit Polymers & Electronics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU