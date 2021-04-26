Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd lost 8.75% to Rs 163.2 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 266. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1476 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd crashed 3.92% to Rs 729.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15929 shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd corrected 3.56% to Rs 179. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8143 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd plummeted 3.52% to Rs 1097.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13197 shares in the past one month.

