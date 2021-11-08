Mangalam Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Mirza International Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 November 2021.
Mangalam Organics Ltd spiked 18.07% to Rs 1153.55 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38364 shares in the past one month.
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd soared 14.68% to Rs 230.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76344 shares in the past one month.
R S Software (India) Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24289 shares in the past one month.
Mirza International Ltd added 12.97% to Rs 81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd spurt 12.21% to Rs 63.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8612 shares in the past one month.
