Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 47.54 points or 0.22% at 21826.74 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.05%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.51%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.23%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.06%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.68%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.51%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.34 or 0.17% at 57621.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.7 points or 0.32% at 17300.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.99 points or 0.02% at 28771.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.18 points or 0.12% at 8640.23.

On BSE,1687 shares were trading in green, 1143 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

