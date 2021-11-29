Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 129.17 points or 0.69% at 18832.85 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.12%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.3%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.21%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.64%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.48%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.85%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.74%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.06 or 0.06% at 57141.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.6 points or 0.01% at 17028.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 515.97 points or 1.84% at 27555.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 88.86 points or 1.03% at 8565.13.

On BSE,709 shares were trading in green, 2192 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)