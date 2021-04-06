Metal stocks gain

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 198.67 points or 1.3% at 15471.26 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.88%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.84%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.6%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.91%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.81%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.15%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.08%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.45 or 0.68% at 49492.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.5 points or 0.71% at 14742.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 181.11 points or 0.87% at 21026.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.7% at 6937.62.

On BSE,1575 shares were trading in green, 558 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)