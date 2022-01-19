Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 219.43 points or 1.1% at 20175.11 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.65%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.61%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.43%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.43%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.95%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.78%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.64%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.38%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 331.44 or 0.55% at 60423.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.85 points or 0.5% at 18022.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.32 points or 0.39% at 30422.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.75 points or 0.48% at 9012.38.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 1992 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

