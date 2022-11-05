N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 325.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 504.04 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 325.43% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 504.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.504.04382.6810.686.1053.2019.1744.2810.1627.446.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)