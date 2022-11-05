JUST IN
Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 2.95 times
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 325.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 504.04 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 325.43% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 504.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales504.04382.68 32 OPM %10.686.10 -PBDT53.2019.17 178 PBT44.2810.16 336 NP27.446.45 325

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

