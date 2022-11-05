N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 325.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter
P R Holdings standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.71% to Rs 504.04 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 325.43% to Rs 27.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.71% to Rs 504.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales504.04382.68 32 OPM %10.686.10 -PBDT53.2019.17 178 PBT44.2810.16 336 NP27.446.45 325
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU