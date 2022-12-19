Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 3.67% as shares advanced.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,499, a premium of 78.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,420.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 125.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 140.61 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 151.45 points or 0.83% to settle at 18,420.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.67% to 13.55.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

