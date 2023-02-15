Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

RIL, AdaniEnt & HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 18,040, a premium of 24.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,015.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 170.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 195.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 86 points or 0.48% to settle at 18,015.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.40% to 12.86.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

