Nifty August futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,641.60, a premium of 64.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,577.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 141.76 lakh crore compared with Rs 92.35 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 86.80 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,577.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.06% to 19.05.

RIL, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

