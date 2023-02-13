Nifty February futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, Adani Ports and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,799.05, a premium of 28.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,770.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 119.44 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.57 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 85.60 points or 0.48% to settle at 17,770.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.33% to 13.68.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

