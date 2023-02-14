Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, RIL & Adani Ports were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,943.60, a premium of 13.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,929.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 195.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 119.44 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 158.95 points or 0.89% to settle at 17,929.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.66% to 13.45.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

