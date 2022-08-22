Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 4.11% to 19.04.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,499, a premium of 8.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,490.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 92.35 lakh crore in today's session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 267.75 points or 1.51% to settle at 17,490.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.11% to 19.04.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)