NILE consolidated net profit declines 18.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 215.78 croreNet profit of NILE declined 18.20% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 215.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales215.78201.41 7 OPM %3.785.06 -PBDT7.269.02 -20 PBT6.578.10 -19 NP4.905.99 -18
