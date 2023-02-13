JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

NILE consolidated net profit declines 18.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 215.78 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 18.20% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 215.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales215.78201.41 7 OPM %3.785.06 -PBDT7.269.02 -20 PBT6.578.10 -19 NP4.905.99 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU