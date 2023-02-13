NILE consolidated net profit declines 18.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 215.78 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 18.20% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 215.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 201.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.215.78201.413.785.067.269.026.578.104.905.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)