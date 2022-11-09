NRB Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fairchem Organics Ltd, MRF Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2022.

NRB Bearings Ltd lost 16.68% to Rs 150.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13870 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd crashed 11.70% to Rs 1625.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9139 shares in the past one month.

MRF Ltd tumbled 8.66% to Rs 86699. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd corrected 8.27% to Rs 2408.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22665 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd plummeted 7.60% to Rs 276.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54528 shares in the past one month.

