Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 245.2 points or 1.34% at 18477.72 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.99%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.99%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.49%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.42%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.47%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.03%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 482.12 or 0.81% at 60083.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.1 points or 0.84% at 17895.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.57 points or 0.71% at 30116.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.36 points or 0.53% at 8961.65.

On BSE,2250 shares were trading in green, 668 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

