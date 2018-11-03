Palash Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilPalash Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-1300.00 -PBDT0.01-0.13 LP PBT0-0.14 100 NP0-0.14 100
