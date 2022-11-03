PDS consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 croreNet profit of PDS rose 81.78% to Rs 93.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2194.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2921.222194.89 33 OPM %4.083.82 -PBDT144.4587.61 65 PBT124.2670.90 75 NP93.8751.64 82
