PDS consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 81.78% to Rs 93.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2194.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2921.222194.894.083.82144.4587.61124.2670.9093.8751.64

