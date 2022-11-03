JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit
Business Standard

PDS consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 81.78% to Rs 93.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 2921.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2194.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2921.222194.89 33 OPM %4.083.82 -PBDT144.4587.61 65 PBT124.2670.90 75 NP93.8751.64 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU