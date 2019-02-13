JUST IN
Pearl Global Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 393.66 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries reported to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 393.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 325.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales393.66325.34 21 OPM %9.840.59 -PBDT32.00-0.22 LP PBT25.73-6.07 LP NP14.92-2.26 LP

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:28 IST

