Phoenix Mills allots 8921 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 8921 equity shares under ESOP on 29 September 2022.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,71,26,470 consisting of 17,85,63,235 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,71,44,312 consisting of 17,85,72,156 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 18:03 IST

