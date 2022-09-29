Phoenix Mills allots 8921 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 8921 equity shares under ESOP on 29 September 2022.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,71,26,470 consisting of 17,85,63,235 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,71,44,312 consisting of 17,85,72,156 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)