Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 47.94 points or 0.72% at 6606.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.78%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.73%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.21%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.74%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.55%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.99%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.72%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.7%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.09 or 0.04% at 52994.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.75 points or 0.04% at 15862.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.06 points or 0.72% at 26614.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.75 points or 0.62% at 8122.99.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1329 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

