-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends one-time special dividend
Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends interim dividend on partly paid-up share
-
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35444 shares
CSB Bank Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, ABB India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2021.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35444 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.771.95. Volumes stood at 28273 shares in the last session.
CSB Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 25.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.236.00. Volumes stood at 5.97 lakh shares in the last session.
Mindtree Ltd registered volume of 38.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.56% to Rs.1,672.80. Volumes stood at 6.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63829 shares. The stock slipped 0.74% to Rs.613.00. Volumes stood at 51757 shares in the last session.
ABB India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.31% to Rs.1,389.00. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU