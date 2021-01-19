Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35444 shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Mindtree Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, ABB India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2021.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35444 shares. The stock rose 6.90% to Rs.771.95. Volumes stood at 28273 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 25.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.236.00. Volumes stood at 5.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Mindtree Ltd registered volume of 38.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.56% to Rs.1,672.80. Volumes stood at 6.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63829 shares. The stock slipped 0.74% to Rs.613.00. Volumes stood at 51757 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.31% to Rs.1,389.00. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)