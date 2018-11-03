JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 49.12% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 49.12% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16.7814.72 14 OPM %7.8111.35 -PBDT1.031.38 -25 PBT0.350.79 -56 NP0.290.57 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements