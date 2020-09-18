Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 17.01 points or 0.97% at 1774.49 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.7%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.29%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.92%),DLF Ltd (up 0.86%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.44%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.93%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.63%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.09%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.67 or 0.36% at 39121.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64 points or 0.56% at 11580.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.91 points or 0.67% at 15452.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.27 points or 0.65% at 5119.71.

On BSE,1224 shares were trading in green, 612 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

