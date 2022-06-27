SEPC Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Zomato Ltd, Kridhan Infra Ltd and Weizmann Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2022.

SEPC Ltd tumbled 8.05% to Rs 8.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup crashed 8.05% to Rs 8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82146 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd lost 6.25% to Rs 65.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd plummeted 5.09% to Rs 4.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23091 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd shed 5.02% to Rs 46.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1606 shares in the past one month.

