Volumes jump at Vedanta Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 February 2023.

Vedanta Ltd recorded volume of 413.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.37 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.76% to Rs.270.80. Volumes stood at 106.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 100.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.75% to Rs.317.95. Volumes stood at 34.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 45.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.99% to Rs.642.90. Volumes stood at 73016 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27418 shares. The stock lost 2.48% to Rs.1,239.15. Volumes stood at 16827 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd registered volume of 38.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.84% to Rs.226.65. Volumes stood at 6 lakh shares in the last session.

