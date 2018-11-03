Sonata Software standalone net profit rises 17.06% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 205.83 croreNet profit of Sonata Software rose 17.06% to Rs 46.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 205.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 179.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales205.83179.16 15 OPM %25.5523.05 -PBDT65.4053.54 22 PBT63.8452.29 22 NP46.0439.33 17
