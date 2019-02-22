South Indian Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

is quoting at Rs 13.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% jump in and a 7.35% jump in the Bank index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10783. The Sensex is at 35840, down 0.16%. has slipped around 3.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which South Indian Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15430.25, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13.35, up 0.38% on the day. South Indian Bank Ltd is down 50.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% jump in NIFTY and a 7.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.24 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)