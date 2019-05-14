SRF standalone net profit rises 56.15% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 1752.75 croreNet profit of SRF rose 56.15% to Rs 165.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 1752.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1339.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.49% to Rs 517.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 6310.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4508.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1752.751339.78 31 6310.314508.04 40 OPM %19.4618.36 -18.2818.25 - PBDT314.99219.09 44 1021.15790.75 29 PBT227.47141.44 61 693.11512.64 35 NP165.30105.86 56 517.18405.66 27
