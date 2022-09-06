State Bank of India soars 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 541.45, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.62% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 541.45, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17708.45. The Sensex is at 59371.23, up 0.21%. State Bank of India has risen around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 4.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39805.75, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.92 lakh shares in last one month.

State Bank of India is up 26.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.62% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

