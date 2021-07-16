Kitex Garments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2021.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 174.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd crashed 3.91% to Rs 13.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd tumbled 3.66% to Rs 4322.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20850 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd corrected 3.64% to Rs 7.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 300.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 3.42% to Rs 323. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77989 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)