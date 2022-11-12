Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 591.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.36% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 591.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.36% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.262.2936.2012.231.140.191.110.150.830.12

