Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 591.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.36% to Rs 3.26 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 591.67% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.36% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.262.29 42 OPM %36.2012.23 -PBDT1.140.19 500 PBT1.110.15 640 NP0.830.12 592
