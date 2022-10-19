Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2022.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2022.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd tumbled 6.00% to Rs 65.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 5.51% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd plummeted 5.07% to Rs 3779.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12854 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd corrected 4.89% to Rs 3493. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13962 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)