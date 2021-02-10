Telecom stocks tank

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 36.02 points or 2.46% at 1429.92 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 3.55%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.97%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.76%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.73%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.97%), ITI Ltd (down 0.63%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 2.03%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.73%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.07 or 0.73% at 50954.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.3 points or 0.72% at 15000.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.54 points or 0.15% at 19309.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.04 points or 0.06% at 6529.5.

On BSE,1190 shares were trading in green, 1668 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

