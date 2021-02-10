Volumes spurt at Polyplex Corporation Ltd counter

JUST IN
GAIL Q3 PAT slips 6% YoY to Rs 1897 cr

Polyplex Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 23.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares

Ircon International Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Linde India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2021.

Ircon International Ltd witnessed volume of 193.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.08% to Rs.100.30. Volumes stood at 173.67 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd notched up volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24339 shares. The stock rose 14.63% to Rs.6,780.00. Volumes stood at 6844 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd notched up volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58062 shares. The stock rose 1.97% to Rs.1,035.00. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61544 shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.1,130.80. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 14:30 IST

