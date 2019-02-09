TIL standalone net profit declines 1.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 113.11 croreNet profit of TIL declined 1.90% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 113.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales113.1197.94 15 OPM %11.0311.90 -PBDT8.688.05 8 PBT5.545.16 7 NP5.165.26 -2
