JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

TIL standalone net profit declines 1.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 113.11 crore

Net profit of TIL declined 1.90% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 113.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales113.1197.94 15 OPM %11.0311.90 -PBDT8.688.05 8 PBT5.545.16 7 NP5.165.26 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements