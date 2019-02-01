JUST IN
Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 10.42% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of TTI Enterprise rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.42% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.48 -10 OPM %93.0243.75 -PBDT0.400.21 90 PBT0.400.21 90 NP0.400.21 90

