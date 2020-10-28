Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 143.54 points or 1.73% at 8172.4 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 6.3%), NMDC Ltd (down 2%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.72%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.47%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.04%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.99%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.66%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.29%), moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 594.74 or 1.47% at 39927.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 158.6 points or 1.33% at 11730.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.27 points or 0.54% at 15009.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.91 points or 0.38% at 5006.76.

On BSE,959 shares were trading in green, 1504 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

