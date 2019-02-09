JUST IN
Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 42.80% to Rs 64.53 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 87.80% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 42.80% to Rs 64.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.5345.19 43 OPM %4.345.55 -PBDT1.572.27 -31 PBT0.341.25 -73 NP0.151.23 -88

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

