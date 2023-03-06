Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 382.49 points or 1.29% at 29923.63 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5.18%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 3.91%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.47%),ASM Technologies Ltd (up 3.23%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NELCO Ltd (up 2.74%), D-Link India Ltd (up 2.7%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 2.66%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.66%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.52%).

On the other hand, FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 0.42%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 0.4%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 554.71 or 0.93% at 60363.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 169.15 points or 0.96% at 17763.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 287.93 points or 1.03% at 28134.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.9 points or 0.74% at 8867.

On BSE,2152 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)