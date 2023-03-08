Volumes spurt at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

-
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 18.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93850 shares
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 March 2023.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd notched up volume of 18.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93850 shares. The stock slipped 1.91% to Rs.407.65. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 15.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84820 shares. The stock increased 12.53% to Rs.513.75. Volumes stood at 30019 shares in the last session.
Shriram Finance Ltd recorded volume of 99.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.75% to Rs.1,268.70. Volumes stood at 6.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd registered volume of 22.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.27% to Rs.290.00. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd clocked volume of 83.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.04% to Rs.402.00. Volumes stood at 11.99 lakh shares in the last session.
