Welspun India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd and Astral Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2022.

Welspun India Ltd tumbled 5.73% to Rs 72.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd lost 5.22% to Rs 269.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88514 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd crashed 5.16% to Rs 81.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13594 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd pared 4.54% to Rs 167. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd dropped 4.06% to Rs 1628.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15690 shares in the past one month.

